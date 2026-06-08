Netanyahu insists on “Dahye Equation”

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Monday, Israeli media reported, adding that Netanyahu insisted on what he called the “Dahye Equation.”

Israel’s Channel 14 cited a political source who explained that Israel would not abandon the “Equation,” under which any gunfire directed at Israeli settlements would be met with attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs. According to the outlet, Netanyahu described the conversation with Trump as “good,” adding that the “two leaders were aligned in their positions on current developments.”

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid questioned the continuation of the fighting, arguing that the operations were not advancing any clear strategic objective for Israel.

“The government had failed to explain the purpose of the ongoing military actions,” Lapid noted, contending that the lack of clarity stemmed not from operational secrecy but from the absence of a defined strategy.

He further accused Israel’s leadership of failing in its handling of conflicts and security challenges in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and the West Bank, expressing doubt in its ability to manage the current phase without presenting clear goals or justifications to the public.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, earlier today, announced the suspension of military operations against Israel, while warning that Tehran would respond with greater force if attacks continued, particularly in southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, Iran carried out four waves of missile strikes toward Israel in response to a previous Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburb. Israel responded with strikes on Iranian missile launch sites, weapons facilities, and air defense systems, which led to further retaliation from Tehran.