Netanyahu: War on Hezbollah not over, peace with Lebanon long road

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday stressed that the fight against Hezbollah is not over, hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities with Lebanon.

“The road to peace with Lebanon is long, but we have begun,” Netanyahu said in a video statement, describing the truce as an opportunity to advance a “combined diplomatic and military solution” with the Lebanese government at Trump’s request. “One hand holds a weapon; the other is extended for peace.”

מה עשינו בצפון? הסבר קצר >> pic.twitter.com/8Q0fXTkaJf — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 17, 2026

He argued that Israel has removed the threat of Hezbollah infiltration and anti-tank fire, and destroyed about 90% of the group’s rockets since October 7, 2023.

“I will say honestly, we have not yet finished the job,” Netanyahu added, pointing to what he called remaining rocket and drone threats and signaling further action without providing details. He said efforts to dismantle Hezbollah would require “sustained effort, patience, and careful navigation in the diplomatic arena.”

The truce took effect on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (21:00 GMT), following separate calls Trump held with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Netanyahu. Under the arrangement, Israel retains the right to act against imminent or ongoing threats, while Lebanon is required to take steps to prevent attacks by Hezbollah and non-state armed groups.

Trump pledged that Israel would halt strikes on Lebanon, declaring such actions “PROHIBITED,” as Washington would separately deal with Hezbollah “in an appropriate manner.”

Despite the ceasefire, Lebanese media reported continued Israeli attacks, including detonations in al-Khiyam and Bint Jbeil, shelling in Debbine, and increased drone activity over Rashaya and Mount Hermon. The Lebanese army reported no violations by Hezbollah since the truce began.