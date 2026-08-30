Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran launched missiles on Monday toward targets across the region, Iranian media outlets said, hours after US strikes hit Larak island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes reportedly targeted Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base and US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fox News cited a US official as saying the Iranian attacks targeted US forces in Jordan, adding that all incoming missiles were intercepted and caused no significant damage.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), however, said its Aerospace Force launched a missile and drone attack on King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases in Jordan in response to the US strike on Larak Island. The group claimed ballistic missiles hit technical and maintenance facilities and areas housing US fighter jets, causing heavy damage.

CENTCOM spokesman Tim Hawkins told Fox News that US forces struck two IRGC missile launchers on Larak Island after forces were seen preparing to launch rockets and deploy sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said a US strike on Larak Island killed or wounded several of its members and civilians and vowed to “punish the aggressor.”