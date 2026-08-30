Shafaq News- Damascus

Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah and Syria’s Damascus chambers of commerce signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate Iraqi-Syrian trade during the Damascus International Fair on Sunday, Al-Diwaniyah Chamber of Commerce President Mahmoud al-Laithi told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Laithi said the agreement introduced a classification system for first- and second-tier traders to give experienced, financially qualified businesses endorsed by their chambers access to markets in both countries.

An unofficial Iraqi delegation headed by al-Laithi attended the fair, with representatives from several chambers of commerce, including Al-Diwaniyah, Mosul and Tikrit.

The 63rd Damascus International Fair opened on August 26 under the slogan “Syria Shines Again” and runs through September 4. About 1,000 participants representing nearly 60 countries are taking part, including local, Arab and international companies, government bodies, chambers of commerce and business, and investment councils.

A Kurdish pavilion is also showcasing Kurdish heritage, arts and culture, with the Walat troupe performing traditional Kurdish dances and other folkloric performances for visitors.