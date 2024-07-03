Iraq and UNFPA sign MoU to support 2024 population census

Shafaq News/ Iraq and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to enhance cooperation in several key areas, primarily supporting the upcoming general population census.

The MoU was signed by Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mohammed Ali Tamim, and UNFPA Representative in Iraq, Nestor Owomuhangi.

During the signing ceremony, Minister Tamim stated that the MoU aims to “strengthen cooperation in supporting population issues and advancing towards achieving development goals.”

UNFPA Representative Owomuhangi emphasized that the “UNFPA will provide all necessary technical and technological support for the 2024 census. The organization will also work to mobilize resources from donors and international entities to ensure the successful execution of the general population and housing census in Iraq in 2024.”

Diaa Awad Kazem, Head of the Central Statistical Organization and Geographic Information Systems said that the MoU is a continuation of the Cabinet’s directive to renew the agreement with UNFPA, initially signed in 2020, to support the census, highlighting that UNFPA is “a key organization in backing population censuses worldwide.”

He pointed out that the upcoming census will be conducted electronically and stressed the need for international support to gain global recognition and acceptance of its results.