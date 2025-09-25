Iraq and Morocco sign judicial cooperation deal

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi and Moroccan judiciaries signed a memorandum of understanding, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the council said the agreement aims to exchange expertise in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan met with Mohammed Abdenabaoui, head of Morocco’s Judicial Authority, and his accompanying delegation to discuss ways of enhancing judicial and legal cooperation between the two countries.