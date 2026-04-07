Missile strike targets UAE Thuraya facility, injures two Pakistanis

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

A ballistic missile struck an administrative building belonging to the UAE-based Thuraya Telecommunications Company in Sharjah on Tuesday, as the country’s air defenses reportedly intercepted additional Iranian-launched projectiles.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that authorities responded to the incident in the emirate’s central region, adding that two Pakistani nationals sustained moderate injuries in the strike. Thuraya operates as the satellite communications arm of Space42 and provides coverage across more than two-thirds of the globe.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defense systems engaged one ballistic missile and 11 drones on April 7, adding that since the onset of what it described as Iranian attacks, defenses have engaged 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,221 drones.

UAE Air Defenses engaged 1 Ballistic Missile and 11 UAV’s.The Ministry of Defense announced that on April 7, 2026, UAE air defense systems successfully engaged 1 Ballistic missile and 11 UAV’s launched from Iran.Since the onset of these blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air… pic.twitter.com/nadrRXRDRK — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 7, 2026

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions linked to Iran’s response to the US–Israeli war that began on February 28. Earlier today, Qatar condemned what it called Iranian violations targeting regional states, stressing that resolving the crisis “must begin with Iran ceasing to target regional countries.”