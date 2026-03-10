Leader Barzani: Kurdistan not part of regional war

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Tuesday distanced the Kurdistan Region from the ongoing regional war, as the conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entered its 11th day.

During a meeting with Salahaddin Bahaaddin, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), Barzani emphasized that the Region consistently seeks dialogue and peaceful solutions to disputes, stressing that safeguarding Kurdistan’s security and stability remains a top priority. He also expressed the Kurdish government's readiness to “play any peaceful role requested of it to help resolve tensions.”

Barzani also voiced concern over attacks carried out by certain groups against Kurdistan amid the broader regional conflict, describing the actions as taking place “under unfounded pretexts.” He noted that the Iraqi government and the Coordination Framework —the largest parliamentary bloc composed mainly of Shiite political forces— had been asked to “put an end to the actions of these outlawed groups.”

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation