President Barzani urges Kurdish unity to face regional risks

Shafaq News- Erbil

The risk of a widening regional war topped talks on Thursday between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Salahaddin Bahaaddin, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU).

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting reviewed the general situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq alongside escalating developments across the Middle East.

Both sides described the current phase as “sensitive,” warning that the expansion of conflict in the region requires Kurdish political forces to remain “united and coordinated in order to collectively face challenges and protect the federal status and the higher interests of the people of Kurdistan.”

Barzani reaffirmed his commitment to ensure the Region passes through the current stage “with calm and stability,” while Bahaaddin praised the president’s role in maintaining political stability.