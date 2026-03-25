Al-Sudani urges stronger coordination to protect maritime routes in talks with Macron

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stressed the need to intensify coordination to address regional challenges and ensure the “safety and smooth flow” of maritime and air navigation during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The talks focused on the ongoing war and its repercussions on energy markets and the global economy, with Al-Sudani reaffirming Iraq’s support for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and safeguard state sovereignty.

Both sides denounced attacks targeting Iraqi security forces, describing them as “unacceptable” violations of Iraq’s sovereignty and international law.

Al-Sudani urged France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to back Iraq’s complaint submitted to the Council, while Macron affirmed continued French engagement with partners to “stop the war and contribute to supporting regional and international security and stability.”

Earlier today, Reuters reported, citing a French official, that France is preparing talks with countries interested in reopening navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials say the waterway remains open to international shipping except for vessels linked to the United States and its allies, while US President Donald Trump has warned of possible strikes on Iranian energy facilities if the strait is not reopened without threats.

Read more: Hormuz lockdown: Iraq’s economic lifeline under threat