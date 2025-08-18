Local initiative calls for unity, rejects foreign meddling in Syria’s Suwayda

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Popular Initiative Committee for resolving the crisis in Syria’s Suwayda province reaffirmed on Monday its commitment to fostering national dialogue and rejecting foreign interference.

At a press conference, committee head Motie al-Bateen acknowledged concerns among residents in Suwayda but stressed the initiative’s grassroots nature and national goals. “There are understandable fears among those we count on to support this initiative,” he said. “But people from Suwayda and Daraa have previously succeeded in resolving serious issues through dialogue.”

Al-Bateen emphasized that the initiative aims to “amplify the national voice,” warning against the potential for the crisis to devolve into violence such as kidnappings or killings. He underscored the historic social bonds between communities, adding that the initiative rejects sectarian rhetoric in favor of unity among all Syrian components.

Committee member Sheikh Ali al-Jassem clarified that the movement remains a civilian-led initiative. “We are committed to mending the rift between Syrians. There can be no Syria without unity,” he said, expressing hope that national figures will embrace the effort.

The initiative has gained momentum in recent months as a civil response to mounting security and social tensions in southern Syria, aiming to resolve disputes through dialogue and consensus, without external interference.