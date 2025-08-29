Lebanon’s Army Chief: Military to fulfill duties, preserve stability

2025-08-29T16:25:30+00:00

Shafaq News - Beirut

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal affirmed that the army is bearing significant responsibilities at various levels and is approaching a sensitive phase during which it will undertake critical tasks.

During an extraordinary meeting of the General Staff and commanders of brigades and units, Haykal stressed that the army will take the necessary steps to ensure the success of its mission along the borders, “taking into account the preservation of civil peace and internal stability.”

The Lebanese army is expected to present its plan to limit weapons to the Lebanese state, in line with a government decision issued on August 7 that has sparked wide controversy in Lebanon. Hezbollah announced its rejection of the decision, describing it as the implementation of an American and Israeli agenda.

