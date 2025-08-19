Lebanon presses for UNIFIL extension as Security Council debates mandate

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed his country’s commitment to keeping the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the south until the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.

According to a statement by the Lebanese Presidency, Aoun met in Beirut with UNIFIL Commander Lieutenant General Diodato Abagnara, stressing the importance of coordination between the Lebanese Army, peacekeepers, and residents of the south.

الرئيس عون يؤكد لقائد "اليونيفيل" اللواء Diodato Abagnara تمسّك لبنان ببقاء القوات الدولية في الجنوب طوال المدة اللازمة لتنفيذ القرار 1701 بكل مندرجاته، واستكمال انتشار الجيش اللبناني حتى الحدود الدولية، مشدّدًا على أهمية التعاون بين الجيش و"اليونيفيل" وأهالي البلدات والقرى… pic.twitter.com/T6sixL2FVi — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) August 19, 2025

The meeting came as the United Nations Security Council is convening to discuss the mission’s future, with members considering a French draft resolution that would extend UNIFIL’s mandate for one year, until August 31, 2026. The draft also signals the Council’s intention to eventually transfer full security responsibility to the Lebanese government, provided it asserts control over all of its territory.

Diplomats said the text under discussion urges greater international support for the Lebanese Army and calls for intensified diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes over the Lebanese-Israeli border. A vote is scheduled for August 25, days before the mandate expires.

About UNIFIL

UNIFIL, created in 1978, patrols Lebanon’s south and was given expanded authority in 2006 after the month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah. Its forces are deployed to monitor hostilities, support the Lebanese Armed Forces, and help maintain stability in the area.

Media reports indicate that Israel has formally asked Washington to seek an end to UNIFIL’s role, while US officials are said to favor winding down the operation within six months.