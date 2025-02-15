+25 arrested in Lebanon after UNIFIL assault

Shafaq News/ Lebanese army intelligence has detained more than 25 people following the attack on the UNIFIL convoy, Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar revealed on Saturday.

“This does not mean these detainees carried out the attack,” Al-Hajjar told reporters after an emergency security meeting. “But the investigations will show who is responsible.”

The Minister condemned that attack, describing it as a “criminal act” that will not go unpunished.

Beirut saw, on Friday night, widespread protests and riots for the second consecutive day, allegedly led by Hezbollah supporters after an Iranian plane was denied entry. Protesters blocked the road to Rafic Hariri International Airport with burning tires and rocks, but the Lebanese army later reopened it. Demonstrators also set fire to a UNIFIL vehicle, injuring one of its commanders, with the organization calling on the Lebanese authorities to conduct a “thorough and immediate” investigation.

Earlier today, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack and vowed that security forces “would not tolerate” any attempts to destabilize the country.

Aoun confirmed that "what happened on the airport road and in some areas of Beirut is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to happen again," urging against falling for suspicious calls that could lead to similar actions.

"Any expression of opinion must remain peaceful."

In turn, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert called the incident unacceptable and expressed her commitment to working with the Lebanese government and relevant parties to maintain stability and achieve justice. "Such an act of violence threatens the safety of United Nations staff who work tirelessly to maintain stability in Lebanon, sometimes at great personal risk," she wrote on X.

The United States, according to a US State Department statement, commended “the swift response of the Lebanese Armed Forces to prevent further violence, and the Lebanese government’s commitment to take all necessary measures to hold individuals accountable for their actions."