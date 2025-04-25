Lebanon’s President Aoun receives invitation to Baghdad Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has formally invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to attend two Arab summits scheduled in Baghdad on May 17, the Lebanese Presidency announced on Friday.

According to the Presidency’s statement, the invitation, delivered by Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, calls for Aoun’s participation in the 34th Arab League Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, highlighting the importance of the gatherings in “strengthening Arab unity” and deepening regional cooperation.

Al-Badrani conveyed greetings from President Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, expressing hope for Lebanon’s active role and underscoring the “depth of bilateral ties.”

In turn, President Aoun welcomed the invitation, affirming Lebanon’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Iraq across all sectors.