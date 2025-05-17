Lebanon: Israeli strike kills civilian in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike on Saturday killed a civilian in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The strike targeted a vehicle traveling on the Zrariyeh–Abou al-Aswad road in the Tyre district, engulfing it in flames and killing the individual inside. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but the person was declared dead on site.

المشاهد الأولى للسيّارة المستهدفة على طريق أبو الأسود في جنوبي لبنان pic.twitter.com/sVtfepID7p — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 17, 2025

Israeli Army Radio later claimed the victim was a Hezbollah field commander without providing further details. No official confirmation has been issued by Hezbollah regarding the individual’s affiliation.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli drones also struck several locations across southern Lebanon, including a sanitary supplies warehouse in Aita al-Shaab, a concrete block factory, and a prefab room in the town of Yaroun near the border. No injuries were reported in those attacks.

Tensions remain high along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier despite a ceasefire agreement announced on November 26, which had called for a phased Israeli withdrawal within 60 days. The deadline was later extended to February 18, 2025, but progress on implementation has stalled.

Since the agreement, Israel has repeatedly violated its terms, with Lebanese authorities documenting over 3,000 breaches and reporting at least 200 fatalities as a result.