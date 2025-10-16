Heavy Israeli air raids hit southern Lebanon

Shafaq News - South Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes on Thursday, targeting industrial facilities in southern Lebanon, according to local sources.

The strikes raided the historic Meis Castle, located between the towns of Ansar and Zrariyeh. Shortly afterward, multiple airstrikes hit a concrete mixing plant and an adjacent stone crusher situated in Wadi Mazraat Bsafour between the towns of Ansar and Sinay.

Eyewitnesses reported that dozens of missiles were fired during the operation, some producing intense flashes and powerful explosions that lit up the night sky over surrounding villages and were visible from long distances.

The Israeli military announced that its aircraft had struck what it described as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the Mazraat Sinay, claiming the sites were being used in efforts to rebuild previously destroyed facilities.

According to the Israeli statement, the airstrikes targeted a quarry allegedly used by Hezbollah to produce cement for the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during recent hostilities, as well as a facility operated by the environmental organization "Green Without Borders."

“Hezbollah had allegedly been using the site to mask reconstruction efforts of its infrastructure in southern Lebanon, under the cover of civilian activity,” the military stated.

Earlier, Israeli drones launched airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon and the eastern Beqaa province, according to Lebanese media outlets.

Two strikes reportedly targeted the outskirts of the towns of Kawthariyat al-Siyyad and al-Sharqiyah in southern Lebanon. In the Beqaa region, Israeli aircraft also struck the Shmustar area. Local sources told Shafaq News that the same location has been hit on multiple previous occasions.

The Israeli army announced it targeted what it described as underground terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa.

Although a ceasefire was reached on November 27, 2024, Israel continues to conduct air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce began, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping sites. However, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that the toll has risen to more than 280 dead and 625 injured.