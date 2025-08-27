Lebanese MPs sue Hezbollah Secretary-General over ‘incitement’

Shafaq News – Beirut

A group of Lebanese lawmakers and political figures filed a direct legal complaint on Wednesday against Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, accusing him of incitement and threatening civil peace.

The complaint was lodged with the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Beirut by MPs Ashraf Rifi, Elias Khoury, George Okais, Camille Chamoun, former MP Eddy Abillama, and Change Movement leader lawyer Elie Mahfoud.

Rifi told reporters that the initiative was a constitutional response to what he described as “irresponsible and unpatriotic” statements, adding, “The Iranian role in the region has ended. We affirm that the state unites us while the mini-state divides us.”

Okais said Qassem’s recent comments amounted to threats of “war, strife and defiance of constitutional authority,” stressing confidence in the judiciary to safeguard freedoms and civil peace. Mahfoud clarified that the filing was not merely an information notice but a direct complaint with personal legal standing against Qassem.

Qassem recently sparked controversy after warning of “a strife leading to civil war” if Hezbollah were forced to disarm. Earlier this month, the Lebanese government approved a plan to place all weapons under state control and tasked the army with drafting a disarmament strategy by the end of August. Washington has also presented a roadmap, outlining the most detailed steps to date for Hezbollah’s disarmament — a demand the group continues to reject since last year’s war with Israel.