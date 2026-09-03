Kuwait intercepts Iranian missile, drone attacks

Kuwait intercepts Iranian missile, drone attacks
2026-09-03T05:48:27+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait’s military said on Thursday that its air defenses intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks as warning sirens sounded across the country.

The General Staff said air-defense systems were responding to “hostile” missiles and drones during an “Iranian aggression.”

It said explosions heard in parts of Kuwait were caused by interception operations and urged residents to follow official safety instructions.

The attack came amid renewed US-Iran military exchanges. US forces resumed strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and across southern Iran, while Tehran launched missiles and drones toward sites in the Middle East that it said housed US forces and interests.

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