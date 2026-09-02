Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran's Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had launched drone and missile strikes early Wednesday on US bases in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The Iranian Army said dozens of its drones hit radar systems and US positions at the Al-Dhafra and Al-Minhad air bases in the UAE, two facilities that host American forces. It described the attack as retaliation for what it said were US strikes on civilians.

🔺 Iran’s Army announced that, in response to the targeting of innocent people, dozens of Army-operated explosive drones targeted radar systems and the positions of US forces at the Al-Zufra and Al-Minhad bases in the UAE this morning.Follow: https://t.co/boCY50qfi9 pic.twitter.com/q8MOdj7XsA — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) September 2, 2026

The IRGC Ground Force said it had carried out a combined missile and drone attack on the command post and living quarters of a US commander at Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. It claimed the strike killed several American personnel.

Radar facilities and areas housing US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain were also struck “by a large number of drones.”

Bahrain's Defence Force confirmed Iranian aerial attacks but did not say that Sheikh Isa Air Base had been hit. Its General Command said air-defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a number of aerial attacks early Wednesday, adding that its forces remained on high alert.

تعلن القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين أن إيران تواصل نهجها العدائي الممنهج عبر اعتداءاتها الآثمة التي تستهدف المدنيين في مملكة البحرين.https://t.co/ReBd9CqEXQ pic.twitter.com/uW1FYtmDa6 — قوة دفاع البحرين (@BDF_Bahrain) September 2, 2026

A spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's central military command, warned that continued US actions in the region would draw a broader and more destructive response from Iran's armed forces.

IRGC political affairs deputy Yadollah Javani called on Arab countries hosting US bases to expel American forces, warning that Iran would strike any location in the region used to launch attacks against it.

Kuwait's fire service said it had brought the residential fire in the capital under control and gave no casualty figures.

There was no immediate confirmation from US authorities about damage or American casualties.

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