Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices climbed sharply on Thursday, with Basrah Heavy rising $4.81, or 5.99%, to $85.15 per barrel, while Basrah Medium gained $4.81, or 5.75%, to $88.45.

Other regional grades also advanced. The OPEC basket rose 3.63% to $95.32 per barrel, while Oman crude gained 5.16% to $99.18.

Saudi Arab Light climbed 6.70% to $91.78 per barrel, while Kuwait Export crude rose 7.21% to $96.11.

Benchmark futures moved more narrowly. Brent slipped 0.30% to $95.34 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate eased 0.11% to $90.91. Murban crude edged higher to $106.10.