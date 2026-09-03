Shafaq News- Taiz

Yemen’s internationally recognized government said on Thursday that Houthi (Ansarallah) forces launched 14 ballistic missiles at areas in western Yemen as clashes also erupted with government forces in Taiz province.

The military media office for government forces on the western coast said the missiles targeted areas around Mocha in Taiz and Al-Khokha district in Al-Hudaydah. Recent Houthi drone attacks have also repeatedly targeted Mocha.

Government air defenses said they shot down several drones over the Taiz front and other western coastal districts.

Government forces said the ballistic missiles had no impact on their operational positions. Authorities had not confirmed any casualties or property damage from the wider attacks.

Heavy clashes also erupted in the Al-Kadha sector of the Al-Barh axis west of Taiz. Government forces said they suppressed Houthi fire and other threats during the fighting.

The Houthis control Sanaa and large parts of northern and western Yemen, while Yemen’s internationally recognized government operates from Aden and controls other parts of the country.