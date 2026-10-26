Shafaq News- Amman

Jordanian security forces have arrested three suspects in connection with the October 23 attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate that killed seven people and wounded 40 others, the Public Security Directorate said Monday.

In a statement, the Directorate said security forces found the suspects hiding in an abandoned house in Karak. They refused to surrender and opened fire on officers, who returned fire before arresting all three after they were wounded.

No security personnel were injured in the operation, and officers recovered firearms and ammunition from the suspects. "Terrorism has no place among us," the Directorate said, adding that the suspects had met their "just fate."

Authorities did not disclose the suspects’ identities or whether they were affiliated with any militant group.

Jordan’s government declared three days of national mourning on Friday, with flags lowered to half-staff under a directive from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. During a security meeting in Karak, Hassan vowed that the attackers “will not escape punishment,” citing King Abdullah II’s instructions to mobilize security agencies to bring those responsible to justice.

Several countries, including Iraq, condemned the attack, expressed solidarity with Jordan in safeguarding its security and stability, and offered condolences to the victims’ families.