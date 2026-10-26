Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened lower in Iraq on Monday, trading around 168,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 167,750 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Sunday's 168,550 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,250 dinars and bought it at 167,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 167,550 dinars and buying prices at 167,450 dinars.