Jordan arrests members of banned Muslim Brotherhood

Shafaq News – Amman

Jordanian authorities arrested several members of the Muslim Brotherhood during a meeting in the northern city of Irbid, the Jordanian News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The gathering, which security agencies closely monitored, focused on topics related to the banned organization. Judicial police detained the participants, later referring them to the judiciary for legal proceedings.

Since the group was outlawed, authorities have also observed repeated attempts to circumvent the ban by holding meetings under various pretexts, often described as “social occasions” at the homes of active members.

Earlier this year, Jordan’s intelligence service detained a Brotherhood cell accused of manufacturing rockets and weapons domestically while receiving training abroad.

Following the arrests, Interior Minister Mazen Faraya banned the organization, accusing it of plotting to destabilize the kingdom through training, weapons production, and planned attacks.