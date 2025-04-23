Zero tolerance: Jordan cracks down on Muslim Brotherhood

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Jordan began enforcing sweeping legal and security measures against the banned Muslim Brotherhood, including asset seizures, site inspections, and media restrictions.

Authorities carried out inspections at several sites affiliated with the dissolved group across various provinces, under orders from the Public Prosecutor, state news agency Petra reported.

Interior Minister Mazin al-Farrayeh confirmed the government would apply all court rulings against the Brotherhood and described it as “an illegal association.” He announced a full ban on any related activities, calling them “violations subject to prosecution.”

He also directed the committee tasked with dissolving the group to expedite the confiscation of all movable and immovable assets, in line with judicial decisions.

The Media Commission said it would enforce a ban on publishing, broadcasting, or republishing any content linked to the group.

Separately, the Cybercrime Unit warned against promoting or engaging with outlawed organizations on social media, citing both the Cybercrime Law and Jordan’s Penal Code. Users were instructed to avoid sharing, commenting on, or endorsing any material related to the Brotherhood, with violations subject tolegalaction.