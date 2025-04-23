After sabotage plot: Jordan outlaws Muslim Brotherhood

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Jordan officially outlawed all activities associated with the dissolved Muslim Brotherhood, ordering the closure of its offices and the seizure of its assets.

Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya revealed in a press briefing that security investigations had uncovered the group’s involvement in plotting attacks and stockpiling weapons in residential areas.

“The government will not tolerate any entity or individual jeopardizing national security,” Al-Faraya warned, asserting that affiliation with the Brotherhood is now considered a criminal offense, with legal action to follow.

The move comes amid growing calls from lawmakers to dismantle the Islamic Action Front—the Brotherhood’s political wing—after intelligence reports linked several of its members to a recently dismantled militant cell.

According to Jordan’s General Intelligence Directorate, 16 individuals have been arrested since 2021 on charges related to the manufacture of rockets and drones, and possession of explosives and firearms. These cases have been reportedly referred to the State Security Court.

Founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, the Muslim Brotherhood emerged as a Sunni Islamist movement advocating for sharia-based governance. While initially focused on religious and social reform, the organization gradually evolved into a political force with affiliates across several Muslim-majority nations.

The group extended its influence beyond Egypt, reaching countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Jordan, and Palestine, as well as Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Yemen, Oman, and Bahrain.