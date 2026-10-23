Shafaq News- Amman

Seven people were killed and 40 others injured, including two in critical condition, in an attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village in Jordan's Karak Governorate, Health Minister Ibrahim Al-Badour said on Friday.

The Jordanian government declared three days of national mourning, ordering flags lowered to half-mast under a directive from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. It also offered condolences to the victims' families and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Government Communications Minister Mohammad Al-Momani announced the mourning period during a press briefing. At a security meeting in Karak, Hassan vowed that the attackers “will not escape punishment,” citing King Abdullah II's orders to mobilize security agencies and resources to bring them to justice. Blaming the attack on “takfiri terrorist ideology and blind extremism,” he pledged the toughest legal measures against anyone inciting division or promoting extremism, saying Jordan would remain a strong barrier against such ideologies and that neither the attackers nor their accomplices would have a place in the country.

Several countries, including Iraq, condemned the attack, expressed solidarity with Jordan in protecting its security and stability, and offered condolences to the victims' families.