Shafaq News- Amman

The US Embassy in Amman on Saturday urged Americans to exercise caution as security was heightened at shopping malls, foreign embassies, and other locations across Jordan following the October 23 attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate, which killed seven people and wounded 40 others.

The embassy said it was monitoring the shooting in Hammoud village and advised Americans to expect an increased police presence, avoid demonstrations, large gatherings, and heavily secured areas, and remain vigilant at locations associated with the US. It also urged citizens to follow updates from Jordanian authorities, monitor local media, and enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts.

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Amman – October 23, 2026 Location: Jordan Event · U.S. Embassy Amman is closely monitoring the October 23 terror attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak. · The Jordanian Public Security Directorate reports seven fatalities and 27 injured individuals undergoing treatment as a result of the attack. · Security agencies report that they continue the hunt for the perpetrators of this crime and have cordoned off the incident area in Karak. Their investigation remains ongoing. · There is also increased security at malls and other locations including foreign embassies in Amman. U.S. citizens should expect higher police presence in many parts of Jordan. · We remind U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor Jordanian authorities for breaking developments, such as Jordan’s Directorate of Public Security, @Police_Jo on https://t.co/5bFC1rAV5C The U.S. Embassy in Jordan will continue to review the situation and provide additional information as needed. Actions to Take: · Enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates and makes it easier for the U.S. embassy to contact you in an emergency. · Please visit Jordan’s National Center for Security and Crisis Management website for public safety guidelines, including explanations of emergency sirens in Jordan. · Monitor local media, such as Roya News, Petra News, and Jordan Times for information. · If an aerial attack occurs, stay away from glass doors, windows, and any fallen debris, and monitor your phone and news outlets for official guidance. · Keep your cell phone charged and pre-programmed with the emergency numbers listed below. · Be aware of your surroundings. · Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings. · Avoid all areas where there is a heavy police presence. · Monitor local media. · Follow the instructions of local authorities. · Contact your airline directly for flight change details if your flight is affected. · Exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States. · Keep a low profile. · Contact the Jordanian police by dialing 911 if you are in immediate danger. · Report any suspicious activity or safety concerns to local police immediately. Assistance: U.S. Embassy – Amman, Jordan Al-Umawyeen 37, Amman, Jordan Phone number (emergencies during business hours): +962 6 590-6000 Phone number (emergencies after business hours): +962 6 590-6500 Contact the U.S. Citizen Services Unit · Embassy website: https://t.co/v78o1nLZvN Homepage - U.S. Embassy in Jordan U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs Call Center: +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) or 1-888-407-4747 (from U.S./Canada). — U.S. Embassy Amman (@USEmbassyJordan) October 24, 2026

Jordan’s government declared three days of national mourning on Friday, with flags lowered to half-mast under a directive from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. During a security meeting in Karak, Hassan vowed that the attackers “will not escape punishment,” pointing to King Abdullah II’s instructions to mobilize security agencies to bring those responsible to justice.

He blamed “extremist ideology” for the shooting and pledged legal action against anyone inciting division or promoting extremism.