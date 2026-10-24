US Embassy urges caution in Jordan

US Embassy urges caution in Jordan
2026-10-24T08:55:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Amman

The US Embassy in Amman on Saturday urged Americans to exercise caution as security was heightened at shopping malls, foreign embassies, and other locations across Jordan following the October 23 attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate, which killed seven people and wounded 40 others.

The embassy said it was monitoring the shooting in Hammoud village and advised Americans to expect an increased police presence, avoid demonstrations, large gatherings, and heavily secured areas, and remain vigilant at locations associated with the US. It also urged citizens to follow updates from Jordanian authorities, monitor local media, and enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts.

Jordan’s government declared three days of national mourning on Friday, with flags lowered to half-mast under a directive from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. During a security meeting in Karak, Hassan vowed that the attackers “will not escape punishment,” pointing to King Abdullah II’s instructions to mobilize security agencies to bring those responsible to justice.

He blamed “extremist ideology” for the shooting and pledged legal action against anyone inciting division or promoting extremism.

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