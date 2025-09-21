Israeli strikes kill over 60 in Gaza in 24 hours

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 60 people were killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours in Israeli strikes, Palestinian media reported on Sunday.

The assaults come as 10 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Britain and Canada, prepare to formally recognize a Palestinian state on Monday ahead of the UN General Assembly gathering.

In Gaza City, 24 people were killed in an airstrike overnight, according to Palestinian outlets. Israeli artillery also bombarded central Khan Younis.

BREAKING: Israeli artillery bombards the central areas of Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/tKSzClKxfY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 21, 2025

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said recent detonations in residential areas equaled the force of 3.7-magnitude earthquakes, flattening homes and damaging buildings kilometers away.

Over the past week, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor documented the detonation of around 120 explosive vehicles carrying roughly 840 tons of explosives in residential neighborhoods, each causing tremors equivalent to a 3.7-magnitude earthquake.Each vehicle, loaded with 6–7… pic.twitter.com/cFETvmJMSx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 20, 2025

Latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry put the overall death toll at 65,208, with 166,271 wounded since Israel's war began on October 7, 2023.