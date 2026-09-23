Shafaq News- Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, including one near Al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City, according to Palestinian media.

Israeli aircraft hit the vicinity of the hospital, killing one person and wounding others, while Palestinians were also injured on Saqallah Street near the municipal park in central Gaza City.

#عاجل| جرحى جراء قصف الاحتلال مجموعة مواطنين في شارع ساق الله بجوار منتزة البلدية وسط مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/9Tn5cXLOmh — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 23, 2026

The incident follows previous Israeli attacks affecting health facilities in Gaza. On Aug. 29, an airstrike hit a medicine storage site at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, wounding three people. Earlier that month, Israeli forces destroyed two of the facility’s four medicine warehouses and severely damaged the remaining two and a nearby outpatient building, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry at the time.

نقل شهيد وعدد من الجرحى جراء قصف طيران الاحتلال لمدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/Cf3Ly20Qtq — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 23, 2026

Palestinian media also reported Israeli strikes and gunfire in several areas across the Strip, including Deir Al-Balah, Al-Bureij refugee camp, Asdaa and Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, and near the intersection of Asdaa and Al-Rashid Street, while artillery and military vehicles opened fire east of Khan Younis.

#فيديو| شهيدان ومصابون في استهداف مركبة مدنية من نوع سكودا في منطقة أصداء بخانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/9F9iqolOx5 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 23, 2026

The Gaza-run Health Ministry put the death toll since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire at 1,402 Palestinians killed and 4,881 wounded, bringing the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,922 deaths and 174,995 injuries.