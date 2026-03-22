Israeli strikes kill 1K+ people in Lebanon since early March

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes have killed 1,029 Lebanese people and wounded 2,786 others in Lebanon since March 2, including about 200 women and children among the dead and 790 among the injured, the Health Ministry revealed on Sunday.

Israeli warplanes launched intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon, hitting multiple towns including Shoukin, Mayfadoun, Zawtar, Kfar Tebnit, and Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, and striking the Al-Qasmiyeh bridge twice. President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure, especially bridges over the Litani River, warning they disrupt civilian movement, block humanitarian access, and signal attempts to expand Israeli control in the south.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah carried out more than 45 operations during the day, including ground clashes with Israeli forces and missile strikes on Metula and Nahariya.

Read more: Israeli and Hezbollah attacks intensify along Lebanon border