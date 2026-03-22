Israeli and Hezbollah attacks intensify along Lebanon border

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah carried out strikes using swarms of drones and missile barrages targeting Israeli military positions and settlements on Sunday.

In a series of statements, the group said its fighters struck sites inside Israel in Hanita, Avivim, and Khirbet al-Manara, as well as the settlements of Dishon, Misgav Am, and Israeli army gatherings in Al-Taybeh village within the Lebanese southern territories, describing the operations as “defense of Lebanon and its people.”

The Israeli army said a projectile was launched from Lebanese territory toward a northern border area, causing damage and injuries, noting that the incident remains under investigation.

#عاجل 🔸قبل قليل تم رصد إطلاق قذيفة من لبنان نحو بلدة على الحدود الشمالية أسفرت عن اضرار وإصابات. الحادث قيد الفحص. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 22, 2026

Israeli media reported that sirens sounded across several northern locations, with initial reports indicating one fatality after a vehicle caught fire in Misgav Am following the rocket fire, along with additional injuries and material losses.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the border town of Naqoura, the Rayhan heights and the outskirts of Qatrani in southern Lebanon. Another Israeli drone injures farmers in the Khiyam plain.The Israeli airstrike also hit the town of Mashghara in the western Beqaa district in eastern Lebanon.