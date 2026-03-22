Iran vows battlefield response to threats

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that his country would confront threats on the battlefield and keep the Strait of Hormuz open to all except those who violate its territory.

Pezeshkian said attempts to “erase Iran from the map reflect desperation,” stressing that threats and “terror” only strengthen national unity, while adding that Tehran will respond decisively to what he described as reckless threats by US President Donald Trump.

The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 22, 2026

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, meanwhile, warned that any attack on Iran’s infrastructure could plunge the entire region into “total darkness,” describing these threats as a dangerous escalation that directly targets civilians. He said targeting vital infrastructure violates international law and humanitarian principles.

Earlier today, Iran noted that it would target US and Israeli infrastructure across the Middle East if its energy facilities come under attack, following threats by Trump to strike Iranian energy sites if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.