US, NATO seek 24-hour truce in Iraq for withdrawal

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States and NATO have sought a 24-hour truce in Iraq to secure a withdrawal via Baghdad International Airport, an Iraqi armed faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military spokesperson for Awliyaa Al-Dam Brigades, Abu Mahdi Al-Jaafari, clarified that the request was directed to IRI. Several factions accepted the truce on condition that Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites are not targeted between Samarra and Karbala, allowing US and NATO forces to exit a US diplomatic support facility near the airport toward Turkiye.

He added that NATO aircraft failed to land at the facility a day earlier due to heavy fire.

Meanwhile, NATO said it had withdrawn all mission personnel from Iraq to Europe, as the IRI claimed 21 attacks in 24 hours using drones and missiles against US-linked targets.

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