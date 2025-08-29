Israeli strikes in Sanaa reportedly kill Houthi PM

Shafaq News - Sanaa

Sources close to Yemen’s Houthi (Ansarallah) movement reported on Friday that the group’s Prime Minister, Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi, was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike on the capital Sanaa.

The sources, quoted by the Yemeni outlet Aden al-Ghad, indicated that al-Rahwi and several of his companions were killed when an Israeli strike hit a residential building.

The group have not issued any statement on the reported killing or on the locations targeted by Israel.

Israeli media outlets reported that 10 airstrikes were carried out across Sanaa, with the focus on the Houthis’ political leadership.

Codenamed “Drop of Luck,” the strikes targeted a gathering of senior commanders, including the group’s chief of staff and defense minister. The outcome of the attack, which coincided with a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, remains under assessment.

Despite the ongoing strikes, the Houthis have continued to launch missiles and drones toward Israel and to block vessels linked to Israel from sailing through the Red Sea, saying their operations are meant to support the Palestinians in Gaza.