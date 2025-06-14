Israel targets Houthi Chief in Yemen strike

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Air Force has launched a series of strikes on Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen, targeting what it claims are launch sites for attacks against the country, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Israel attempted to assassinate Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Houthi forces, in a strike inside Yemeni territory. It remains unclear whether al-Ghamari was hit or who else was present at the time of the attack.

The operation followed an earlier evacuation order issued by the Israeli military for the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and As-Salif. Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee labeled the sites “active threats,” urging individuals to vacate the areas without delay.

#عاجل تحذير لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابي⭕️ميناء رأس عيسى⭕️ميناء الحديدة⭕️ميناء الصليف🔴أمامكم تحذير هام وعاجل🔴نظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث جميع المتواجدين في هذه الموانئ… pic.twitter.com/3ySkzXCYRR — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 11, 2025

Details regarding the scale or impact of the strikes have not yet been disclosed. The Houthis are yet to comment on the incident.

The warning came as Houthis launched on Friday a missile and drone barrage, which targeted Ben Gurion Airport and a strategic location in Yaffa. That attack followed earlier Israeli air raids on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which hit strategic infrastructure including the international airport, power grids, and industrial complexes.

Houthis have maintained a campaign of missile and drone attacks against Israel, which the group claims are in response to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza that killed over 61,709 civilians and injured more than 111,588.