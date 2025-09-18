Israeli strikes hit villages in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israel launched airstrikes on Thursday against the southern Lebanese villages of Mais al-Jabal, Dibbine, and Kfar Tibnit, according to local media reports.

Israel's military had earlier issued warnings identifying the areas to be targeted. No casualties were immediately reported.

#عاجل 🔴 انذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان 🔸سيهاجم جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في انحاء جنوب لبنان وذلك في مواجهة محاولاته المحظورة لاعادة اعمار أنشطته في المنطقة🔸نوجّه تحذيرًا عاجلًا إلى سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في الخرائط… pic.twitter.com/uqB401MnDa — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 18, 2025

The raids came after recent strikes in the Beqaa Valley and add to more than 4,600 ceasefire violations recorded since November 2024, which have left at least 261 people dead and over 650 wounded, according to official figures.