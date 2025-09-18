Israeli strikes hit villages in southern Lebanon

2025-09-18T15:25:05+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israel launched airstrikes on Thursday against the southern Lebanese villages of Mais al-Jabal, Dibbine, and Kfar Tibnit, according to local media reports.

Israel's military had earlier issued warnings identifying the areas to be targeted. No casualties were immediately reported.

The raids came after recent strikes in the Beqaa Valley and add to more than 4,600 ceasefire violations recorded since November 2024, which have left at least 261 people dead and over 650 wounded, according to official figures.

