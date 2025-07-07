Israeli strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News - Beirut

An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Deir Kifa on Monday evening, according to local media reports.

Reports also confirmed the strike killed one person.

Israeli media also confirmed the attack "20km away from the border."

Despite the truce with Lebanon, Israeli air and artillery strikes have continued, with Lebanese authorities documenting over 3,800 ceasefire violations and reporting Israeli forces still stationed at five border positions.

This report was updated with the casualty number.