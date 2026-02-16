Israeli strike kills one person in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike killed a Lebanese citizen on Monday after targeting his car in the town of Talouseh, in the Marjayoun district of Southern Lebanon, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The Israeli army confirmed the strike, alleging it had attacked a Hezbollah operative in the area.

Earlier in the day, another Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in the town of Hanine, in the Bint Jbeil district, killing a man.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have continued operations in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and over 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.



