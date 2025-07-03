Israeli strike killed a Palestinian team player in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Palestinian soccer player Muhannad Al-Laili died on Thursday after being critically injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting Gaza earlier in the day, according to reports by Arab media outlets.

Al-Laili was at his family home in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza, when the area was struck during a series of Israeli air raids.

Al-Laili, in his early thirties, played for the Palestinian club Khadamat Al-Maghazi and had previously represented the national team.

A product of the Al-Ribat youth system, Al-Laili went on to play for several local clubs.

The incident comes as the Palestinian national team recently concluded its campaign in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While Palestine secured qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, its hopes for a World Cup debut ended after finishing fifth in Group B, following a 1-1 draw with Oman in the final round.