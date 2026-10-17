Shafaq News- Damascus

An Israeli military patrol entered Al-Asha village in southern Syria's Quneitra province on Saturday and set up a checkpoint to search passersby, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The patrol consisted of six vehicles, while Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over central Quneitra.

#المرصد_السوري بالتزامن مع تحليق طيران الاستطلاع في ريف #القنيطرة الأوسط.. تـ ـوغـ ـل #إسرائيلي جديد في ريفها الجنوبي https://t.co/2KBKFkEs2g — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 17, 2026

According to Syrian media outlets, five Israeli military vehicles advanced yesterday from Tel Abu Al-Ghaithar toward Abu Madhara village, while troops stationed at western Tel Al-Ahmar opened fire toward farmland near Kudna. Forces also fired at shepherds near the Al-Razaniyah and Al-Hanout farms, west of Saida Al-Jolan village, reportedly to prevent them from reaching grazing areas.

The Syrian monitoring group Sijil Center documented at least 88 alleged Israeli violations across Quneitra, Daraa, Damascus, and Rif Dimashq between October 8 and 14.

Read more: Israeli incursions, shelling in Syria hit 2026 highs