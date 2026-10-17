Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Czech Republic is working to secure agreements between Czech companies and Iraqi ministries on water management, air quality, and climate change, Deputy Environment Minister Ivo Marcin told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Marcin said the two countries had previously signed a memorandum of understanding and were seeking to expand cooperation in these areas.

He expressed hope that meetings with Iraqi officials during the Czech delegation's visit would establish a basis for future partnerships, without providing dates for signing new agreements.

On Thursday, Iraqi Water Resources Minister Muthanna al-Tamimi held talks with a Czech delegation led by Marcin and attended by Czech Ambassador to Iraq Petr Kaván. The discussions focused on water management, irrigation infrastructure, modern technology, and the construction of water-harvesting dams to address water shortages and climate change.

Al-Tamimi expressed Iraq's willingness to draw on Czech expertise and technology, while Marcin said Prague was prepared to support Iraqi water projects with technical solutions aimed at improving water management and mitigating climate-related challenges.

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