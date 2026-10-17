Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Rojava* representative offices in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) on Saturday condemned reported attacks on Kurdish flags, portraits of martyrs, and symbols associated with Kurdish women in Syria's Al-Hasakah province.

Videos and images circulating on social media showed unidentified groups targeting flags, banners, and portraits of Kurdish women commemorated as martyrs and Kurdish leaders.

At a press conference, representative Parvin Sheikho said the incidents are systematic acts of incitement and racism rather than isolated behavior.

Sheikho called on Syrian authorities to investigate the incidents and hold those responsible accountable, while urging human rights organizations to document the alleged violations. She also held the Damascus government responsible for protecting Kurdish residents, their rights, and symbols associated with Kurdish identity and the women's movement.

The representative urged Kurdish political parties and women's groups in the KRI to adopt a unified position against the incidents and hate speech, warning of potential consequences for relations among Syria's communities.

*Formerly known as the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES), it was a de facto autonomous region in northeastern Syria from 2012 until August 20, 2026.