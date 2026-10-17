Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq produced approximately 834.7 million barrels of crude oil during the first nine months of 2026, with average daily production reaching its highest level in September at 4.399 million barrels, ECO Iraq Observatory said on Saturday.

According to the observatory, production averaged 4.097 million barrels per day in January and 4.140 million in February before falling sharply amid the regional war to 1.906 million in March and 1.633 million in April. Output reached its lowest level in May at 1.406 million barrels per day before recovering to 1.525 million in June, 2.901 million in July, and 3.746 million in August.

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