Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around 980,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 976,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 972,000 IQD. The same gold sold for 970,000 IQD on Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 946,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 942,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 975,000 and 985,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 945,000 and 955,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,034,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 988,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 846,000 IQD.