Israeli forces pull back after crossing into southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli military unit withdrew on Wednesday morning after briefly crossing into the southern Lebanese village of Blida, according to local media reports.

The incursion began when Israeli bulldozers breached the Blue Line— a 120-kilometer boundary set by the UN in 2000 following Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon—and entered the town. Unauthorized crossings by either side constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The bulldozers reportedly began digging a large trench, prompting a state of alert among nearby Lebanese units. They later retreated from the area without reported clashes.

In a separate overnight incident, another Israeli unit—accompanied by two armored vehicles and a military bulldozer—breached the technical fence east of Meiss El Jabal village, southern Lebanon, and advanced briefly before pulling back.

The developments come amid ongoing Israeli aerial attacks across the country. A drone strike on Tuesday killed two people and wounded a third in Shebaa town, southeastern Lebanon.

In recent days, Israel has also conducted air raids on Beirut’s southern suburbs—an area considered a Hezbollah stronghold—drawing condemnation from Lebanese officials, who labeled the strikes a serious breach of the existing ceasefire and warned of the growing risk of broader confrontation.

The Lebanese authorities reported more than 400 deaths and over 3,300 documented violations of the truce.