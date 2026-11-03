Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces began on Tuesday demolishing abandoned rooms and military buildings formerly used by the previous Syrian regime at the al-Mantara Dam in the village of Western Samdaniya, in the central countryside of Quneitra province, using seven vehicles and a crane.

A Shafaq News correspondent reported that Israeli forces had earlier detonated abandoned military buildings in the same area.

Areas in the western Damascus countryside bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights have witnessed repeated Israeli movements and incursions, including the establishment of temporary checkpoints, searches, land-clearing operations, and attacks on former military positions belonging to the previous Syrian regime.