Israeli drone strike kills IRGC commander in central Iran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the commander of the Ashura base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the city of Najafabad, Isfahan province, was killed following two successive Israeli drone strikes.

According to Iranian news outlets, the commander’s vehicle was initially targeted while he was inside, leaving him critically wounded. He was quickly transferred to an ambulance. However, the drone struck the ambulance killing him instantly.

Since the beginning of the Iran–Israel war on June 13, Israeli airstrikes have hit deeply into Iran’s military and scientific establishment. At least 17 senior security officials—ranging from top IRGC generals to intelligence chiefs—and more than 17 leading nuclear scientists have been killed.