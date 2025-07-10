Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon leaves casualties

Shafaq News- BEIRUT

An Israeli drone attacked a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of al-Mansouri on Thursday, causing casualties.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the strike killed one person and wounded two others.

The attack came as Israeli drones were reported flying over several villages in the Tyre district, in what Lebanese officials described as ongoing airspace violations.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli military.

Meanwhile, the army announced that it had struck a Hezbollah command post overnight in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor, alleging it was used to support the group’s militant operations.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم مقر قيادة عسكري كان يستخدمه عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان🔸 هاجم جيش الدفاع الليلة الماضية مقر قيادة عسكري تابع لحزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة يحمر بجنوب لبنان، والذي كان يُستخدم من قبل عناصر حزب الله للدفع بأنشطة إرهابية. 🔸لقد استخدم حزب الله… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 10, 2025

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli strikes have continued almost daily in southern Lebanon. Lebanese officials report nearly 4,000 violations, with at least 232 people killed and more than 530 injured since the ceasefire began.